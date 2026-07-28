Jana Nayagan Box Office Collections: Vijay starrer has a good hold on Monday, Gross Rs. 158 Cr in 5 days in India

Jana Nayagan has surprised yet again. The film was expected to crater on Monday, considering the mixed to bad reception, but not only did the film escape a crash, but it actually managed to put up a decent to good hold. The Vijay starrer grossed Rs. 12-12.50 crore approx, taking its five-day total box office collections to Rs. 158 crore approx.

In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 8 crore approx on Monday, which is a pretty good number. In comparison, Coolie grossed Rs. 6 crore on its first Monday last year. The five-day total in the state stands at Rs. 93 crore approx; it will be getting close to the Rs. 100 crore mark by EOD today and cross it tomorrow. Over the last ten years, since Mersal, every Vijay film has grossed Rs. 100 crore in Tamil Nadu. There were some doubts about whether Jana Nayagan will finally be the one to skip, but the film will be comfortably over that and probably reach around Rs. 130-150 crore in full run depending on late legs.

These numbers may not rank among the records typically associated with a Vijay starrer, but the context makes the performance extraordinary. Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a January release but was delayed due to certification issues. During that period, the film leaked online and was widely consumed by its target audience. Now figure this: this is a film which was leaked, watched, badly received, still went on to get a good opening, got mixed to bad reception again and still managed to put up numbers which compare well to the big films. This is nothing but the superstardom of Vijay on display. For anyone else, it would have been a struggle to cross Rs. 100 crore or even Rs. 50 crore, but here the film is at Rs. 200 crore plus worldwide after the weekend, with strong numbers in domestic and overseas alike.

The film has high costs, most of which go to the star's remuneration. It's unlikely to recover, and the release is more of a cutting-the-losses exercise unless the actor takes the hit and absorbs the losses, which is very much likely; then the producer may actually sail through. For the exhibition sector, the film offers a good feeding opportunity for the coming weeks in Tamil Nadu.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jana Nayagan Box Office Collections in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 93.00 cr. APTS Rs. 11.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 23.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 13.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 16.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 158.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.