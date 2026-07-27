Jana Nayagan Box Office Collections: Vijay starrer posts an EXTRAORDINARY Rs. 217 Cr opening weekend worldwide

Jana Nayagan grossed Rs. 36.50 crore approx on Sunday, and with that, it closed its four-day extended weekend at the Indian box office with Rs. 145.25 crore approx. The film had a good opening and then sustained well after that, not dropping big on Friday and growing well over the weekend. The film has also performed well overseas with a weekend of USD 7.50 million (Rs. 72 crore) approx, giving it a global haul of Rs. 217 crore approx.

In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed Rs. 85 crore approx over the extended weekend, with Saturday and Sunday collecting over the Rs. 20 crore mark, which is something only a handful of films have done to date. The film was expected to crater on Monday, but based on morning and noon shows thus far, it is going to put up a decent number on board today. This has made reaching the Rs. 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu a certainty; it could/should go over the Rs. 125 crore mark from here.

These numbers may not rank among the records typically associated with a Vijay starrer, but the context makes the performance extraordinary. Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a January release but was delayed due to certification issues. During that period, the film leaked online and was widely consumed by its target audience. Now figure this: this is a film which was leaked, watched, badly received, still went on to get a good opening, got mixed to bad reception again and still managed to put up numbers which compare well to the big films. This is nothing but the superstardom of Vijay on display. For anyone else, it would have been a struggle to cross Rs. 50 crore mark, but here the film is at Rs. 200 crore plus worldwide after the weekend, with strong numbers in domestic and overseas alike..

The film has high costs, most of which go to the star's remuneration. It's unlikely to recover, and the release is more of a cutting-the-losses exercise unless the actor takes the hit and absorbs the losses, which is very much likely; then the producer may actually sail through. For the exhibition sector, the film offers a good feeding opportunity for the coming weeks in Tamil Nadu.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jana Nayagan is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 85.00 cr. APTS Rs. 10.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 22.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 12.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 14.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 145.25 cr. Middle East USD 1,200,000 United States USD 750,000 Canada USD 450,000 Australia - NZ USD 535,000 Malaysia USD 1,875,000 Singapore USD 640,000 Sri Lanka USD 300,000 United Kingdom USD 650,000 Rest of Europe USD 1,000,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 OVERSEAS USD 7,500,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 217.25 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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