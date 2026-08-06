Jana Nayagan Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay starrer collects Rs 1.5 crore on 2nd Tuesday, grosses Rs 213 crore in 12 days

Thalapathy Vijay's political action drama, Jana Nayagan, collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its second Wednesday. The movie registered a 25 per cent drop from the previous day. The running cume of Jana Nayagan now stands at Rs. 213.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is looking to close this week at the Rs. 215 crore mark. Jana Nayagan will have one more free run until the release of Suriya's Viswanath and Sons, which is slated for release on August 14, 2026.

Until then, the Vijay starrer movie is expected to make a sum of Rs. 230-235 crore in India, which will be a good total for a film that was delayed, leaked, and heavily pirated. Furthermore, it garnered an average word-of-mouth. If there were any other actor, this movie would have struggled to collect even Rs. 50-100 crore after facing such challenges.

Globally, the movie has already crossed the Rs. 300 crore mark and is looking to close its entire run around Rs. 335 crore or so.

Box Office Collections of Jana Nayagan are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Week 1 Rs. 178.75 cr. Day 8 Rs. 4.50 cr. Day 9 Rs. 10.00 cr. Day 10 Rs. 12.75 cr. Day 11 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 12 Rs. 2.00 cr. Day 13 Rs.1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 213.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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