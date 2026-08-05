Jana Nayagan Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay starrer collects Rs 2 crore on Tuesday, grosses Rs 212 crore in 12 days

Jana Nayagan collected Rs. 2 crore on its second Tuesday, registering a 52 per cent drop from the previous day. This took its second week's cume to Rs. 33.50 crore in 5 days. The movie is looking to close this week around Rs. 37-38 crore or so.

The running cume of Jana Nayagan reached Rs. 212.25 crore gross at the Indian box office. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer will close this week around Rs. 217 crore or so. Directed by H. Vinoth, the movie should aim for a good hold in the third week too, until the release of Suriya's Vishwanath & Sons on August 14.

Until then, the Vijay starrer movie is expected to make a sum of Rs. 230-235 crore in India, which will be a good total for a film that was delayed, leaked, and heavily pirated. Furthermore, it garnered an average word-of-mouth. If there were any other actor, this movie would have struggled to collect even Rs. 50-100 crore after facing such challenges.

Box Office Collections of Jana Nayagan are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Week 1 Rs. 178.75 cr. Day 8 Rs. 4.50 cr. Day 9 Rs. 10.00 cr. Day 10 Rs. 12.75 cr. Day 11 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 12 Rs. 2.00 cr. (est.) India Total Rs. 212.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: Gatta Kushthi 2 Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi's film wraps theatrical run at Rs 45.50 crore globally