Jana Nayagan Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay starrer collects Rs 4.50 crore on 2nd Friday, grosses Rs 183 crore in 8 days

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan held well on its second Friday after recording a banger opening week of Rs. 178.50 crore. As per estimates, the movie added Rs. 4.50 crore to the tally, bringing the 8-day theatrical cume to Rs. 183 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie is expected to collect around Rs. 17 to 18 crore in its second weekend, while facing Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That said, the Tamil film will take its running cume to Rs. 192 crore plus by the end of its second weekend.

From there on, it can add 5 to 10 crore and close its entire box office run around Rs. 200 crore gross at the Indian box office. These numbers may not rank among the records typically associated with a Vijay starrer, but the context makes the performance extraordinary.

Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a January release but was delayed due to censor certification issues. During that period, the film leaked online and was widely consumed by its target audience.

Now figure this: this is a film which was leaked, watched, badly received, still went on to get a good opening, got mixed to bad reception again and still managed to put up numbers which compare well to the big films. This is nothing but the superstardom of Vijay on display. For anyone else, it would have been a struggle to cross Rs. 100 crore or even Rs. 50 crore, but here the film is heading to the Rs. 200 crore club, with strong numbers in domestic and overseas alike.

Box Office Collections of Jana Nayagan are as follows:

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 178.50 crore Day 8 Rs. 4.50 crore Total Rs. 183.00 crore

The film has high production costs, most of which go to the star's remuneration. It's unlikely to recover, and the release is more of a cutting-the-losses exercise unless the actor takes the hit and absorbs the losses, which is very much likely; then the producer may actually sail through.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

ALSO READ: Hollywood Record Opening Days at Indian Box Office From 2000 to 2026: Spiderman franchise dominates with 8 entries