Jana Nayagan Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay starrer holds well on Tuesday, grosses Rs 166 crore in 6 days

Jana Nayagan collected Rs. 9 crore on Tuesday (Day 6) at the Indian box office. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer took its 6-day theatrical cume to Rs. 166 crore gross at the Indian box office. That's a commendable figure for a film that was pirated by a huge population a few weeks ago online.

The Vijay movie smashed Rs. 97.75 crore in Tamil Nadu. It is expected to enter the Rs. 100 crore mark by eod. Outside its home turf, the movie collected Rs. 24.75 crore in Karnataka, Rs. 12.25 crore in the Telugu states, while Kerala contributed nearly Rs. 13.50 crore. The movie fetched around Rs. 17.75 crore from the rest of the Indian markets.

These numbers may not rank among the records typically associated with a Vijay starrer, but the context makes the performance extraordinary. Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a January release but was delayed due to certification issues. During that period, the film leaked online and was widely consumed by its target audience. Now figure this: this is a film which was leaked, watched, badly received, still went on to get a good opening, got mixed to bad reception again and still managed to put up numbers which compare well to the big films. This is nothing but the superstardom of Vijay on display. For anyone else, it would have been a struggle to cross Rs. 100 crore or even Rs. 50 crore, but here the film is at Rs. 200 crore plus worldwide after the weekend, with strong numbers in domestic and overseas alike.

The film has high costs, most of which go to the star's remuneration. It's unlikely to recover, and the release is more of a cutting-the-losses exercise unless the actor takes the hit and absorbs the losses, which is very much likely; then the producer may actually sail through. For the exhibition sector, the film offers a good feeding opportunity for the coming weeks in Tamil Nadu.

The Territorial Breakdown for Jana Nayagan Box Office Collections in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 97.75 cr. APTS Rs. 12.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 24.75 cr. Kerala Rs. 13.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 17.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 166.00 cr.

For the unversed, Jana Neta marks the final film of Thalapathy Vijay. It also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and others.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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