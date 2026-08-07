Jana Nayagan Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's final film adds Rs 36 crore in Week 2, grosses Rs 215 crore in 14 days

Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan added Rs. 36.75 crore to the tally in its second week. The movie registered an 80 per cent drop from the previous week. The running cume of Jana Nayagan reached Rs. 215.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama has one more free week because of no significant release this weekend. Based on current trends, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 225 crore or so.

Globally, Jana Nayagan is heading to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 335 crore gross. That's a good total for a film that was leaked, heavily pirated, and garnered average reception among the audiences. If there were any other actor, this movie would have struggled to collect even Rs. 50-100 crore after facing such challenges.

Box Office Collections of Jana Nayagan are as follows:

Particulars Box Office Week 1 Rs. 178.75 cr. Day 8 Rs. 4.50 cr. Day 9 Rs. 10.00 cr. Day 10 Rs. 12.75 cr. Day 11 Rs. 4.25 cr. Day 12 Rs. 2.00 cr. Day 13 Rs. 1.75 cr. Day 14 Rs. 1.50 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 215.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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