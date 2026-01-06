Jana Nayagan box office: Vijay swan song clocks Rs. 50 crore advances worldwide

The Tamil film Jana Nayagan is registering sensational pre-sales both domestically and overseas. Vijay starrers are known to open massively, and with this film marking his swan song before he steps into politics full-time is making it buzz even hotter. Three days prior to release, the film has clocked over Rs. 50 crore in sales worldwide.

This includes over USD 4 million in pre-sales for the weekend from overseas markets. A bulk of this has come from the opening day alone, which stands at a staggering USD 3.30 million approx. In core Tamil markets such as Malaysia and Europe, Jana Nayagan is recording one of the best, if not the best, advances ever for not just Tamil but Indian films. In the United States, where the Telugu diaspora is the main driver, the film is outselling Prabhas starrer, The Raja Saab, premiering on the same day.

To give out some specifics, the film went on sale in Malaysia yesterday and recorded an unprecedented 50K sales in the very first hour. By the end of the day, it was sitting at nearly 100K tickets for the first day, which it crossed today morning. For some perspective, only two films have managed to sell over 100K tickets for their first day in advance; Jana Nayagan did it on its very first day, three days to go. The final number could very well cross 200K or more, the capacity provided. The other Tamil markets, like Singapore and Sri Lanka, are yet to open sales. Similar scenes are expected there when they do.

Domestically, the film has around Rs. 15 crore in sales, again, most of it for the opening day. Karnataka leads in the sales, while in the home state, Tamil Nadu, the full sales plan aren’t open yet, but whatever has opened is selling hot. Normally, the film would have targeted to break all existing opening records in Tamil Nadu, but it isn’t a solo release, which will keep it short. Regardless, the opening will be gigantic, and then it has a highly lucrative Pongal holiday period on weekdays, which will see huge collections.

Vijay has dominated the Tamil box office space for a decade or so now. His exit from films will leave a big void, and it's not clear what the state of the box office will be, but for now, there is a box office volcano set to erupt this week.

