Jana Nayagan India Box Office Collections: Thalapathy Vijay starrer records superb hold on 2nd Saturday, approaches Rs 200 crore mark

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is performing very well at the box office. The movie added Rs. 9.75 crore on its second Saturday, registering a 116 per cent growth from Friday. That took its running cume to Rs. 192.75 crore in 9 days of theatrical run at the domestic box office.

The H. Vinoth directorial movie is expected to add another Rs. 9 to 10 crore to the tally today on its second Sunday, which will take its total cume to the Rs. 200 crore club. How far it can go from there on will depend on how it holds in the coming days. So far, the movie is looking to close its entire run around Rs. 215 to 220 crore gross in India.

Box Office Collections of Jana Nayagan are as follows:

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 178.50 crore Day 8 Rs. 4.50 crore Day 9 Rs. 9.75 crore Total Rs. 192.75 crore

The movie was expected to drop after its big opening but it didn’t. It was further likely to crater on Monday but again it managed to hold well and now it is witnessing a super run in its second weekend as well, facing Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Jana Nayagan is performing best in its home turf, where it grossed around Rs. 116.75 crore so far. Yesterday, it collected around Rs. 8.25 crore in Tamil Nadu. The total gross in state will be over Rs. 125 crore by EOD today. It might not reach the Rs. 150 crore in its full run in Tamil Nadu, but is certain to hit the Rs. 140 crore mark.

Territory-Wise Box Office Collections of Jana Nayagan are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 116.75 cr. APTS Rs. 12.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 27.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 15.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 21.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 192.75 cr.

Jana Nayagan was originally slated for a January release but was delayed due to censor certification issues. This is a film which was leaked, watched, badly received, still went on to get a good opening, got mixed to bad reception again and still managed to put up numbers which compare well to the big films.

This is nothing but the superstardom of Vijay on display. For anyone else, it would have been a struggle to cross Rs. 100 crore or even Rs. 50 crore, but here the film is heading to the Rs. 200 crore club, with strong numbers in domestic and overseas alike.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Box Office Collection: Christopher Nolan’s film collects Rs. 55 crore in Week 2, grosses Rs 159.50 crore in 14 days