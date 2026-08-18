Jana Nayagan Lifetime Worldwide Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's last film exhausts theatrical run at Rs 325 crore globally

Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, exhausted its theatrical run on a promising note. The political action drama, directed by H. Vinoth, smashed a global cume of Rs. 325.50 crore gross in its full run. Of this, around Rs. 231.75 crore came from the Indian markets alone, while the International territories contributed around Rs. 93.75 crore.

Backed by KVN Productions, the movie did a Super-Hit business in all key markets and was closer to a blockbuster in its home turf, Tamil Nadu. Jana Nayagan collected around Rs. 150 crore in its home state. The movie fetched around Rs. 29 crore from Karnataka, Rs. 16.50 crore from Kerala. It further added Rs. 13 crore from the Telugu markets, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed nearly Rs. 23 crore.

These numbers look extraordinary considering the film was not only delayed but also leaked, heavily pirated and it garnered average reviews among the audience. This is nothing but the superstardom of Vijay on display. For anyone else, it would have been a struggle to cross Rs. 100 crore or even Rs. 50 crore, but here the film is at Rs. 325 crore plus worldwide, with strong numbers in domestic and overseas alike.

Box Office Collections of Jana Nayagan are as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 150.00 cr. APTS Rs. 13.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 29.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 16.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 23.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 231.75 cr. Middle East USD 1,375,000 United States USD 1,050,000 Canada USD 400,000 Australia - NZ USD 625,000 Malaysia USD 2,825,000 Singapore USD 800,000 Sri Lanka USD 375,000 United Kingdom USD 850,000 Rest of Europe USD 1,350,000 Rest of World USD 100,000 OVERSEAS USD 9,750,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 325.50 cr.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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