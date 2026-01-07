Jana Nayagan Overseas Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's final film posts good jump, grosses USD 5 million for weekend

Thalapathy Vijay's final film, Jana Nayagan, is gearing up for release this weekend. The advance booking of the film is going on in full swing and the reports are impressive. Here's a look at how the movie is performing in its pre-sales so far.

As of January 7, Jana Nayagan fetched around USD 5.25 million (Rs. 47 crore) of advance for the opening weekend in the overseas markets. Of which, USD 4 million advances were registered for the opening day alone.

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is witnessing a phenomenal advance booking. In core Tamil markets such as Malaysia and Europe, Jana Nayagan is recording one of the best, if not the best, advances ever for not just Tamil but Indian films. It stormed over USD 1.1 million in Malaysia, USD 1 million in Europe, and USD 700K in the United Kingdom. In the United States, where the Telugu diaspora is the main driver, the film is outselling Prabhas starrer, The Raja Saab, premiering on the same day.

Talking about its US pre-sales, it grossed around USD 580,000, by selling 28,000 tickets in nearly 850 shows across 362 locations. The total pre-sales in North America, including Canada, have reached USD 820,000 for the premiere shows. With two days still in hand, Jana Nayagan is on track to storm past the USD 1 million mark very soon in its pre-sales for the premiere shows alone. The movie has already grossed USD 1.1 million on the opening day, including premieres.

Jana Nayagan overseas advance booking breakdown:

Area Advance Gross US USD 800K Can USD 400K Anz USD 350K ME USD 600K Malaysia USD 1.1M UK USD 700K Europe USD 1M Rest USD 200K TOTAL USD 5.25M (Rs. 47 crore)

The overall worldwide pre-sales of Jana Nayagan is over the Rs. 60 crore mark, however there are clouds on its release as the movie is yet to get censored from the Censor Board of Film Certification in India.

The political action drama also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

