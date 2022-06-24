JugJugg Jeeyo Advance Bookings: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's film clocks Rs 3 crore at box office already

JugJugg Jeeyo, which is touted as one of the most awaited movies of Bollywood and boasts of an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul, releases today. The family dramedy, as the trailer suggests, revolves around an unhappy couple who wish to seek a divorce and how things pan out for them as they start to understand each other, more deeply.

JugJugg Jeeyo’s advanced bookings ended on a decent to good note. It has the second highest advances for a Bollywood film this year, only behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The advances of the film are in the Rs. 2.85 – 3.05 cr nett range and this number is already greater than the first day of most movies that have been released post-pandemic. The advances in the north are the best this year, eclipsing even Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is releasing on around 3200 screens, which gives it a good chance to grow over the weekend if the word of mouth is strong. JugJugg Jeeyo is likely to take a double-digit opening of around Rs. 10 cr nett, depending on the on-the-day crowd.

This number would have felt dismal before the pandemic but it looks good post-pandemic for a medium-budgeted Hindi film since most Hindi films have not been able to get the box office moving and this film has a chance to change the tide again, after what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did last month. The post-pandemic streaming rights have become more lucrative for producers and it helps to cover up the theatrical setbacks. JugJugg Jeeyo, given its extensive release size, needs to do business in the north of Rs. 120 cr to secure a clean verdict and it is to be seen if the film manages to do so, or come anywhere close to it.

JugJugg Jeeyo is a fresh take on marriage and relationships and will be the first major Bollywood release in theatres after Samrat Prithviraj, which was released on 3rd June, 2022. The scarcity of major releases before and after JugJugg Jeeyo should help the film lure more prospective audiences. You can catch JugJugg Jeeyo at a theatre near you.

Also read: JugJugg Jeeyo: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani look snazzy; Anil Kapoor stuns in kurta ahead of film's release; PICS