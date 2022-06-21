JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office Prediction: Varun-Kiara starrer set for a good start this Friday

JugJugg Jeeyo is one of the most awaited movies in Bollywood and boasts of an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Maniesh Paul. The family dramedy, as the trailer suggests, revolves around an unhappy couple who wish to seek a divorce and how things pan out for them as they start to understand each other, more deeply. As seen from the promos, the film is expected to be grand and colourful with all the right ingredients of a commercial potboiler.

The advance bookings for the film opened over the weekend and they have started on a positive note with numbers from the multiplex chains being better than the likes of Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, at the same stage. If the trend for advance bookings goes on expected lines, it will certainly pose a double-digit opening day, which would be a good result. The advances are likely to eclipse the day 1 numbers of notable films like Runway 34, Heropanti 2, The Kashmir Files, and Jayeshbhai Jordaar to name a few.

From the statistics that our team has got, JugJugg Jeeyo has sold more than 13000 tickets for the opening day from 3 multiplex chains as of Monday night, that is 3 days before the release. The gross sales from multiplex chains are around Rs 30 lakh and it is to be seen if the final number can land anywhere near Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or not, although it is likely that the numbers will stay 20 percent lower. A double-digit opening should be a good result since most Bollywood films post-pandemic have struggled for the same.

Have a look at our analysis on JugJugg Jeeyo advance bookings:

Jugjugg Jeeyo is a fresh take on marriage and relationships and it will be the first major Bollywood release in theatres after Samrat Prithviraj, which released on 3rd June, 2022. The scarcity of major releases before and after Jugjugg Jeeyo will help the film get an extensive release in the north of 3000 screens, enough to cater to its target audience.

Also read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reviews mother Neetu Kapoor's JugJugg Jeeyo: Ma, I am so proud of you