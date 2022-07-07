JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun-Kiara starrer crosses Rs. 70 cr domestically on 2nd Wednesday; Deets Inside

Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul, released in theatres last Friday, that is on 24th June, 2022. The film opened decently on day one and grew well over the weekend to pose a reasonable weekend cume in-excess of Rs. 35 cr. The film held steady over the weekdays and held its ground in the second weekend, despite multiple new releases. It saw a solid growth over the weekend, indicating that there has been appreciation for the film.

After its second weekend, the nett box office of the family ensemble stood at Rs. 65.35 cr. The film added Rs. 1.82 cr nett on its second Monday and Rs. 1.80 cr on its second Tuesday. It registered the customary 10 percent Wednesday drop as it added around Rs. 1.63 cr nett on day 13, to take the total beyond the Rs. 70 cr nett mark. The film is sure to cross Rs. 75 cr with an outside chance at Rs. 80 cr, if it braves the competition that it faces from Thor: Love And Thunder, from today. The numbers from overseas have been solid and they are a shy away from the 4 million dollars range after 13 days. JugJugg Jeeyo breached the Rs. 100 cr worldwide threshold over its second weekend and became the only fourth film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi to manage so. The film heads towards a lifetime worldwide gross of around Rs. 120 cr.

JugJuggJeeyo is an Average grosser. The result is fair, given that the box office has performed in extremes, with most films being dead on arrival and having a disastrous reception. The film also had divorce as its theme, which curtailed mass consumption of the film and limited the footfalls of the film to the 8 major cities. Regardless, the film has been the first choice for moviegoers for its second week, ahead of Rocketry and Rashtra Kavach Om, indicating that there has been appreciation for the film.

The day-wise nett collections of JugJugg Jeeyo in India are as follows:-

Friday: Rs 8.75 cr

Saturday: Rs 12.00 cr

Sunday: Rs 14.75 cr

Monday: Rs 4.70 cr

Tuesday: Rs 4.45 cr

Wednesday: Rs 3.90 cr

Thursday: Rs 3.25 cr

2nd Friday: Rs 2.80 cr

2nd Saturday: Rs 4.75 cr

2nd Sunday: Rs. 6 cr

2nd Monday: Rs. 1.82 cr

2nd Tuesday: Rs. 1.80 cr

2nd Wednesday: Rs. 1.63 cr

Total: Rs. 70.60 cr



