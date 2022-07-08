JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun-Kiara starrer has a good week 2; Collects Rs. 93 lakh on second Thursday

JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul, released in theatres on 24th June, 2022. The film opened decently on day one and grew well over the weekend. The film held steady over the weekdays and saw a solid growth over the second weekend, indicating that there has been appreciation for the film. The film continued to rake in numbers and found its first stiff competitor in Thor: Love And Thunder, which toppled the Varun-Kiara starrer to become the first choice among moviegoers on Thursday.

The film stood at a reasonable Rs. 70.60 cr nett at the box office after 13 days and faced stiff competition from Thor: Love And Thunder on its second Thursday, which took away a significant amount of screens. The film faced a steep drop on Thursday as it managed Rs. 93 lakh on Day 14, to take its total tally to Rs. 71.53 cr after 2 weeks. It is the first time in its run that JugJugg Jeeyo saw numbers go below the Rs. 1 cr nett on a single day. If JugJugg Jeeyo is able to replicate Thursday numbers on its third Friday, it will have good chances to even breach the Rs. 80 cr nett mark. The film has added a solid total of around 4 million dollars after 2 weeks. JugJugg Jeeyo’s second week has been good as it managed to add over Rs. 20 cr in week 2, around 60 percent down from week 1, indicating a fair hold. It has breached the Rs. 100 cr worldwide threshold and heads towards a lifetime worldwide gross of around Rs. 120 cr, managed only by 3 Hindi releases this year namely The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

JugJuggJeeyo is an Average grosser and can be termed as a successful film. The result is fair, given that the box office has performed in extremes, with most films being dead on arrival and having a disastrous reception. The film also had divorce as its theme, which curtailed mass consumption of the film and limited the footfalls of the film to the 8 major cities.

The day-wise nett collections of JugJugg Jeeyo in India are as follows:-



Friday: Rs 8.75 cr

Saturday: Rs 12.00 cr

Sunday: Rs 14.75 cr

Monday: Rs 4.70 cr

Tuesday: Rs 4.45 cr

Wednesday: Rs 3.90 cr

Thursday: Rs 3.25 cr

2nd Friday: Rs 2.80 cr

2nd Saturday: Rs 4.75 cr

2nd Sunday: Rs. 6 cr

2nd Monday: Rs. 1.82 cr

2nd Tuesday: Rs. 1.80 cr

2nd Wednesday: Rs. 1.63 cr

2nd Thursday: Rs. 93 lakh

Total: Rs. 71.53 cr

You can watch JugJugg Jeeyo at a theatre near you.

