JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun-Kiara starrer jumps by 90 percent on 3rd Saturday; Collects Rs. 1.60 cr

JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul, released in theatres on 24th June, 2022. The film opened decently on day one and grew well over the weekend. The film held steady over the weekdays and saw a solid growth over the second weekend, indicating that there has been appreciation for the film. The film continued to rake in numbers and found its first stiff competitor in Thor: Love And Thunder, which toppled the Varun-Kiara starrer to become the first choice among moviegoers on Thursday. After a significant drop on Thursday, the numbers steadied on Friday.

The film stood at a reasonable Rs. 71.65 cr nett at the box office after 2 weeks. It faced stiff competition from Thor: Love And Thunder, which had a strong buzz around it, in its third week. The superhero action film took away a significant number of performing screens from the family ensemble and Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha, being a new release, also got screens. JugJugg Jeeyo steadied itself on third Friday and exploded on third Saturday by growing by a staggering 90 percent. The film is trending better than all major multiplex releases since Covid-19 pandemic and is a force to reckon in cities. Mumbai circuit has been lower than what was expected from it, but the numbers, in no way, can be discarded or written off. The film is poised at a solid 4.1 million dollars from overseas and is heading for a 4.5 million dollar final overseas gross. The film should breach the Rs. 80 cr nett total in India and 125 cr gross total worldwide.

JugJuggJeeyo is an Average/Above Average grosser and can be termed as a successful film. The result is fair, given that the box office has performed in extremes, with most films being dead on arrival and having a disastrous reception. The film also had divorce as its theme, which curtailed mass consumption of the film and limited the footfalls of the film to the 8 major cities.

The day-wise nett collections of JugJugg Jeeyo in India are as follows:-

Friday: Rs 8.75 cr

Saturday: Rs 12.00 cr

Sunday: Rs 14.75 cr

Monday: Rs 4.70 cr

Tuesday: Rs 4.45 cr

Wednesday: Rs 3.90 cr

Thursday: Rs 3.25 cr

2nd Friday: Rs 2.80 cr

2nd Saturday: Rs 4.75 cr

2nd Sunday: Rs. 6 cr

2nd Monday: Rs. 1.82 cr

2nd Tuesday: Rs. 1.80 cr

2nd Wednesday: Rs. 1.63 cr

2nd Thursday: Rs. 1.10 cr

3rd Friday: Rs. 90 lakh

3rd Saturday: Rs. 1.60 cr

Total: Rs. 74.15 cr

You can watch JugJugg Jeeyo at a theatre near you.

Also read: JugJugg Jeeyo review, box office & more of Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani's film, Shamshera trailer out; Highlights