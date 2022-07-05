JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun-Kiara starrer remains steady on second Monday; Collects Rs. 2 crore

JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul, released in theatres last Friday, that is on 24th June, 2022. The film opened decently on day one and grew well over the weekend to pose a reasonable weekend cume in-excess of Rs. 35 cr. The film held steady over the weekdays, although the numbers on Wednesday and Thursday went lower than expected. However, the film held its ground in the second weekend, despite multiple new releases and saw a solid growth on Saturday and Sunday, indicating that there has been appreciation for the film.

After its second weekend, the nett box office of the family ensemble stood at Rs. 65.35 cr. The film added another Rs. 2 cr nett on its second Monday to take the total of the film to 67.35 cr. The hold of the film vis-à-vis second Friday is a very good 70 percent and the film is sure to cross Rs. 75 cr with an outside chance at Rs. 80 cr, if it braves the competition that it faces from Thor: Love And Thunder, from Thursday. The second Monday of JugJugg Jeeyo is on par with the first Monday of many multiplex driven films which have released this year. The numbers from overseas have been solid and they are in the range of 3.75 million dollars range after 11 days. The film will eye the 5 million dollar mark overseas, which should be a very good result. JugJugg Jeeyo breached the Rs. 100 cr worldwide threshold over its second weekend and became the only fourth film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi to manage so.

The film is a certain Average grosser, with chances of a Semi Hit if it sustains for a couple more weeks. The result is fair, given that the box office has performed in extremes, with most films being dead on arrival and having a disastrous reception. The film also had divorce as its theme, which curtailed mass consumption of the film and limited the footfalls of the film to the 8 major cities. Regardless, the film has been the first choice for moviegoers for its second week, indicating that there has been appreciation for the film.

The day-wise nett collections of JugJugg Jeeyo in India are as follows:-

Friday: Rs 8.75 cr

Saturday: Rs 12.00 cr

Sunday: Rs 14.75 cr

Monday: Rs 4.70 cr

Tuesday: Rs 4.45 cr

Wednesday: Rs 3.90 cr

Thursday: Rs 3.25 cr

2nd Friday: Rs 2.80 cr

2nd Saturday: Rs 4.75 cr

2nd Sunday: Rs. 6 cr

2nd Monday: Rs. 2 cr

Total: Rs. 67.35 cr



