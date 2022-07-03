JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun-Kiara starrer shows solid growth on second Saturday; Collects 4.80 cr

Raj Mehta's JugJugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul, released in theatres last Friday, that is on 24th June, 2022. The film opened decently on day one and grew well over the weekend to pose a reasonable weekend cume in-excess of Rs. 35 cr. The film held steady over the weekdays, although the numbers on Wednesday and Thursday went lower than expected. However, the film held its ground in the second weekend, despite multiple new releases and saw a solid growth on Saturday, indicating that there has been appreciation for the film.

After a week 1 of Rs. 51.80 cr, the second Friday landed around the Rs. 2.80 cr nett mark. The film saw a very good 70 percent growth on Saturday as it garnered around Rs. 4.75 – 4.85 cr nett. Sunday shall see the numbers touch the Rs. 5.5 cr mark to ensure a solid second weekend of Rs. 13 cr. The second weekend of JugJugg Jeeyo is almost as much as the first weekend of many multiplex driven films which have released this year. The numbers from overseas have been solid and they are in the range of 3.5 million dollars after 9 days. It should breach the 5 million dollar mark, which is a very good result. JugJugg Jeeyo will breach the Rs. 100 cr worldwide threshold tomorrow, thus becoming the only fourth film after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi to manage so.

The film of course is not a big hit and is performing 15-20 percent lower than what was expected out of it. But, the film has been accepted by it’s target audience and that can’t be denied. Films post Covid-19 have performed in extremes and this film might be the first film to secure an in-between verdict (Average/Semi Hit) , which Bollywood had been missing since probably Baaghi 3 in March 2020.

Have a look at the day-wise nett box office collections of JugJugg Jeeyo:

Friday: Rs 8.75 cr

Saturday: Rs 12.00 cr

Sunday: Rs 14.75 cr

Monday: Rs 4.70 cr

Tuesday: Rs 4.45 cr

Wednesday: Rs 3.90 cr

Thursday: Rs 3.25 cr

2nd Friday: Rs 2.80 cr

2nd Saturday: Rs 4.80 cr

Total: Rs. 59.40 cr

