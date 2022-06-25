JugJugg Jeeyo Day 2 Box Office: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani starrer grows on Saturday; Collects Rs 12 crore

Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli released in theatres on 24th June, 2022 and opened to decent numbers on day 1 at the box office as it clocked Rs. 9 cr nett on day 1. The film got some sort of a start at the box office unlike most multiplex films this year, which were dead on arrival. The start on day 1 gave the film the much-needed talk it required for word-of-mouth to kick in.

Day 2 of JugJugg Jeeyo has seen a good growth of 30-40 percent all across. The film is estimated to collect around Rs. 11.75 - 12.25 cr nett on its second day and it is a pretty good number for a multiplex-driven medium-budgeted film, most of which have suffered post-pandemic. Sunday should again be steady, to secure a weekend total in the vicinity of Rs. 35 cr nett. The wide release of more than 3300 screens has ensured that there are surplus tickets available at all times, to cater to every prospective viewer. The film has gotten off to a good start at the overseas box office as it has grossed around 500k dollars on its very first day and is heading towards a weekend cume in the north of 2 million dollars.

The Monday numbers are extremely crucial since the hold will determine whether it stands a chance in the second weekend at the box office or not. The audience is very receptive to the trend of a film at the box office and if the film holds steady, it should have a reasonably good run since multiplex-oriented films have a relatively longer run than mass-driven films.

JugJugg Jeeyo revolves around an unhappy couple who wish to seek a divorce and how things pan out for them as they start to understand each other, more deeply. The family dramedy bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions can be watched at a theatre near you.

