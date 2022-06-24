JugJugg Jeeyo Opening Day Box Office: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani's film starts decently; Collects Rs 8.50 cr

JugJugg Jeeyo, which was touted as one of the most awaited movies of Bollywood and boasts of an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul, has finally released in cinemas all across. The family dramedy has gotten off to a decent start at the box office with collections expected to be in the vicinity of Rs. 8.25 – 9.00 cr India nett.

JugJugg Jeeyo’s advance bookings ended on a decent note. It secured the second highest advances for a Bollywood film this year, only behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with the advances of the film closing in the Rs. 2.85 – 3.05 cr nett range. However, the on-the-day movement has been slower than the likes of Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, which went on to record double digit numbers at the box office. The difference between the likes of JugJugg Jeeyo and Bachchhan Paandey is that JugJugg Jeeyo has a lot of potential to grow on Saturday as films of this genre tend to grow, while genres that hold mass appeal don’t grow as much.

JugJugg Jeeyo unlike other multiplex releases, which were dead on arrival, has got respectable opening collections on board, which places it well to grow over weekend. The film is quite strong in the north with numbers second only to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year. The film has got an extensive 3300+ screen release and the wide release should help the film to not face capacity issues which a few films have faced. Bollywood films post pandemic have found it tough to rake in numbers but a film like JugJugg Jeeyo is challenging the trend and it is to be seen if it succeeds or not.

JugJugg Jeeyo is a fresh take on marriage and relationships and is the first major Bollywood release in theatres after Samrat Prithviraj, which released on 3rd June, 2022. The scarcity of major releases before and after JugJugg Jeeyo will help the film lure more prospective audiences. You can catch JugJugg Jeeyo at a theatre near you.

