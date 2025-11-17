Kaantha Box Office Collections: Dulquer Salmaan film has an ordinary first weekend in India of Rs. 15 cr

Tamil film Kaantha had an ordinary weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 14.50 crore approx. The film had a low opening day of Rs. 4.75 crore approx. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer period mystery drama needed to show a strong trend over the weekend, but failed to do so. The film had a meh weekend trend with minimal growth on Saturday and a drop on Sunday, leaving it with nowhere to go.

The Box Office Collections of Kaantha in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 4.75 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.15 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.60 cr. Total Rs. 14.50 cr.

The film could collect only Rs. 6.25 crore in Tamil Nadu over the weekend, which is simply way too low. The trend was also mediocre, with the film seeing a 10 percent drop on Sunday from Saturday. Kerala can be said to be a somewhat decent performer, as the business there was better relative to how normal ratios go. That happened due to the presence of the big Malayalam superstar. There was a Telugu dubbed version, which also collected low, but when the home market itself is low, not much can be expected from the dubbed.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kaantha in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 6.25 cr. APTS Rs. 3.60 cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 3.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.15 cr. Total Rs. 14.50 cr.

