Kalamkaval India Box Office 2nd Week: Mammootty’s film holds strong in its successful run, grosses Rs 38.25 crore in 10 days

Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, has been enjoying a tremendous run at the box office, with the film receiving positive reports, especially for the superstar’s performance. With its opening week estimated to have collected Rs 31.5 crore gross in India, the film continues to stand strong, having amassed a total of Rs 38.25 crore in India within 10 days.

Day 8 of the film witnessed an estimated collection of Rs 2 crore gross from India, and the numbers continued to rise in the following days. On Day 9 and Day 10, the crime action thriller grossed Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 2.5 crore, respectively.

Apart from its impressive performance at domestic centres, the movie owes much of its success to overseas markets as well. In terms of overall collections, the film has grossed a total of Rs 75.50 crore worldwide.

Box office collections of Kalamkaval are as follows:

Day Gross Box Office Week 1 Rs 31.5 crore Day 8 Rs 2 crore Day 9 Rs 2.25 crore Day 10 Rs 2.5 crore Total Rs 38.25 crore Worldwide Rs 75.50 crore (est.)

For those unfamiliar, Kalamkaval is a crime action thriller starring Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead roles. Directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, the film narrates the story of a group of police officers investigating a conflict between two communities in a village near the Kerala–Tamil Nadu border.

However, as they delve deeper into the investigation and trace its origins, they uncover a far more sinister force pulling the strings from the shadows. As the probe intensifies, the movie turns into a gripping cat-and-mouse chase.

With Mammootty as the prime antagonist, the film also features Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, and several others in key roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

