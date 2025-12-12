Kalamkaval Kerala Box Office Opening Week: Mammootty's film continues triumphant run, crosses Rs 25 crore mark in 7 days

Malayalam action thriller, Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, wrapped its opening week on a solid note. The movie added Rs. 2 crore more to the tally on Thursday, bringing its total cume to slightly over Rs. 25 crore gross mark in Kerala. The movie maintained a strong hold on the weekdays after clocking a superb opening weekend of Rs. 16.05 crore gross. For the record, it fetched Rs. 2.90 crore on its first Monday, followed by Rs. 2.80 crore on Tuesday, Rs. 2.05 crore on Wednesday and so on.

Besides its home turf, the movie is estimated to fetch Rs. 5.50 crore in its opening week from the rest of India, which makes its domestic cume of Rs. 31.30 crore gross. The action thriller is doing well in overseas markets too. By the end of its opening week, the worldwide gross figure of Kalamkaval is projected to be around Rs. 62 crore to Rs. 64 crore gross.

Kalamkaval has pretty good showcasing in the second week as well, which means it will record another solid weekend. Going by the advances, the Mammootty movie is expected to record a good spike tomorrow and then on the 2nd Saturday and the 2nd Sunday, despite new releases in the state.

The Day-wise box office collections of Kalamkaval are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.90 crore 2 Rs. 5.60 crore 3 Rs. 5.55 crore 4 Rs. 2.90 crore 5 Rs. 2.80 crore 6 Rs. 2.05 crore 7 Rs. 2.00 crore Total Rs. 25.80 crore

For the unversed, Kalamkaval is helmed by debutant Jithin K Jose. The movie also stars Vinayakan along with Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan and Shruti Ramachandran.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

