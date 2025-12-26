Kalamkaval Worldwide Box Office 3 Weeks: Mammootty’s film slows down with new releases, grosses Rs 81 crore in 21 days

Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, wrapped its third week today. The Malayalam movie fetched a sum of Rs. 81.70 crore gross in its 21 days of theatrical run at the worldwide box office.

Released on December 5, 2025, the movie witnessed a superb run for the first two weeks, before facing Bha Bha Bha from the third week onwards. It is now facing two new releases- Mohanlal's Vrusshabha and Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya in Kerala. During its three weeks of theatrical run, the movie grossed Rs. 36.30 crore in its home state. It fetched around Rs. 6.95 crore from the rest of India, making a sum of Rs. 43.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie raked in USD 3.39 million in the Middle East, which took its overseas box office collection to USD 4.28 million, which is Rs. 38.45 crore gross. The worldwide gross collections of Kalamkaval now stands at Rs. 81.70 crore by the end of three weeks.

Kalamkaval is currently the third highest grossing film of Mammukka. It is expected to surpass Kannur Squad soon and secure the second spot. The chances of crossing Bheeshma Parvam's Rs. 85 crore final seems bleak now, as the movie has slowed down in the third week. Nevertheless, the movie has emerged as a big Hit at the box office.

Area-wise Box Office collections of Kalamkaval are as follows:

Particulars Gross Box Office Kerala Rs. 36.30 crore Rest of India Rs. 6.95 crore TOTAL India Rs. 43.25 crore OVERSEAS Rs. 38.45 crore WORLDWIDE Rs. 81.70 crore (est.)

Besides Mammootty, the movie also stars Vinayakan along with Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan and Shruti Ramachandran.

