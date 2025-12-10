Kalamkaval Worldwide Box Office Day 5: Malayalam action thriller becomes Mammootty’s fastest Rs. 50 crore grosser

Malayalam film Kalamkaval, headlined by Mammootty, is performing extremely well at the box office. Released on December 5, 2025, the movie stormed past the Rs. 50 crore mark globally, in just 5 days. With such a glorious performance, Kalamkaval emerged as Mammootty's fastest half-century at the worldwide box office. Previously, Mammukka's Turbo achieved this feat in 6 days.

Opened with Rs. 15.55 crore gross globally, the action thriller raked in Rs. 15.35 crore on its second day. The movie further witnessed a drop and added Rs. 13.20 crore to the tally, wrapping its opening weekend at Rs. 44.10 crore. It managed a strong hold on its first Monday, where it collected Rs. 5.55 crore globally, taking the 4-day cume to Rs. 49.65 crore. Of this, it fetched around Rs. 23 crore from its domestic markets, with its home state contributing the most, Rs. 18.70 crore in 4 days. The remaining Rs. 26.65 crore came from the foreign territories.

Estimates suggest that the movie has recorded another banger day of Rs 5.35 crore today, taking its running cume to a solid Rs. 55 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Kalamkaval became the 6th fastest Malayalam movie to enter the Rs. 50 crore club at the worldwide box office. The top spot belongs to Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan, which achieved this feat in its pre-bookings itself.

Top 10 Fastest Malayalam Movies to hit Rs. 50 crore gross Worldwide:

1. Empuraan - Pre-sales

2. Thudarum - 3 Days

3. Lokah - 4 Days

4. Aadujeevitham - 4 Days

5. Lucifer - 4 Days

6. Kalamkaval - 5 Days

7. Kurup - 5 Days

8. Turbo - 6 Days

9. Guruvayoor Ambala Nadayil - 6 Days

10. Aavesham - 6 Days

