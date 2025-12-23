Kalamkaval Worldwide Box Office: Mammootty film continues strong run, grosses Rs 80 crore in 17 days

Mammootty starrer Kalamkaval continues to hold well at the box office, despite losing screens to Bha Bha Bha this weekend. The Malayalam action drama stormed past the Rs. 80 crore mark at the worldwide box office by the end of its third weekend.

Released on December 5, 2025, Kalamkaval collected Rs. 35.50 crore in its home state while it fetched around Rs. 6.90 crore from the rest of India, bringing its domestic cume to Rs. 42.40 crore gross in 17 days. Like every Malayalam movie, Kalamkaval too performed very well in the Middle East, where it raked in over USD 3.37 million till now. The overseas box office collection reached USD 4.25 million, which is Rs. 38.25 crore gross. The worldwide gross collections of Kalamkaval now stand at Rs. 80.65 crore by the end of 17 days.

With such an impressive run, Kalamkaval became the third highest-grossing movie of Mammukka. It is currently only behind Bheeshma Parvam and Kannur Squad. Based on the current trends, the movie will surpass Kannur Squad (Rs. 82 crore) soon. If it manages to hold well after the Christmas 2025 releases in Kerala, it will have a strong chance to even become the biggest grosser of Mammootty, beating Bheeshma Parvam's Rs. 85 crore.

Area-wise Box Office collections of Kalamkaval are as follows:

Particulars Gross Box Office Kerala Rs. 35.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 6.90 crore TOTAL India Rs. 42.40 crore OVERSEAS Rs. 38.25 crore WORLDWIDE Rs. 80.65 crore (est.)

Besides Mammootty, the movie also stars Vinayakan along with Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan and Shruti Ramachandran.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

