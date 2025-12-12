Kalamkaval Worldwide Box Office Opening Week: Mammootty's film makes Rs. 62.50 crore in 7 days, emerges Super-HIT venture

Malayalam film Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is performing well at the box office. The action thriller, helmed by debutant Jithin K Jose, has recorded a phenomenal opening week. It clocked over Rs. 62.50 crore in its first 7 days of theatrical run at the worldwide box office, of which Rs. 31.50 crore came from the Indian markets. Talking about its home turf, the movie grossed over Rs. 26.25 crore in its opening week, thanks to a superb hold.

The Mammootty film also found a significant audience in overseas markets, where it grossed around Rs. 31 crore in the first week. Like every Malayalam film, it performed the best in the Middle East.

Day-wise worldwide box office collections of Kalamkaval are as follows:

Day Gross WW 1 Rs. 15.60 cr. 2 Rs. 15.40 cr. 3 Rs. 13.00 cr. 4 Rs. 5.65 cr. 5 Rs. 5.10 cr. 6 Rs. 3.75 cr. 7 Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 62.50 cr.

Kalamkaval has already emerged as a Super Hit venture at the box office, becoming Mammukka's fastest entry into the Rs. 50 crore club. The movie is targeting a solid spike in the second weekend as well, despite new releases. It is projected to cross the Rs. 70 crore mark by its second Saturday.

Kalamkaval opened to a majorly positive reception, which is why it is registering a favourable box office run. Besides Mammootty, the movie also stars Vinayakan along with Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan and Shruti Ramachandran.

Area-wise Box Office collections of Kalamkaval are as follows:

Particulars Gross Box Office Kerala Rs. 26.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 5.25 crore TOTAL India Rs. 31.50 crore OVERSEAS Rs. 31 crore WORLDWIDE Rs. 62.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

