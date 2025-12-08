Kalamkaval Worldwide Box Office Opening Weekend: Mammootty's film fetches SOLID Rs 44.50 crore in 3 days, all eyes on Monday hold

Malayalam film Kalamkaval has recorded a solid opening weekend at the box office. The Mammootty starrer grossed slightly over Rs. 44 crore in its first three days of theatrical run at the worldwide box office.

Released on December 5, 2025, the Malayalam action drama opened with Rs. 15.65 crore, followed by Rs. 15.45 crore on Day 2 and Rs. 13.40 crore on Day 3, bringing the total global cume to Rs. 44.50 crore gross. Of which, it stormed over Rs. 15.50 crore from its home state alone, while the rest of India contributed around Rs. 4 crore gross, making the domestic cume of Rs. 19.50 crore gross in 3 days.

Kalamkaval is performing best in Kerala, where it opened with Rs. 5.00 crore and went on to record an upward trajectory over the weekend. The Mammootty movie fetched Rs. 5.10 crore on Day 2, followed by another solid Rs. 5.40 crore on Day 3. While the action drama witnessed a rise in collections in its domestic markets, it recorded a drop on Sunday in overseas territories, especially in the Middle East. This drop on Sunday is pretty understandable, as movies usually see a big spike on Saturday and then either drop on Sunday or remain flat in most of the foreign markets.

Directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose, Kalamkaval opened to a majorly positive reception, which is why it is registering a favourable box office run. All eyes are now on its Monday hold. The pre-sales for Monday in its home state are on a positive side, which hints towards another banger Day at the box office. It is likely to cross the Rs. 50 crore global mark by the end of Day 4, Monday.

Box office collections of Kalamkaval are as follows:

Particulars Gross Box Office (1st Weekend) Kerala Rs. 15.50 crore Rest of India Rs. 4.00 crore TOTAL India Rs. 19.50 crore OVERSEAS USD 2.8 Million WORLDWIDE Rs 44.50 crore gross

