Kalamkaval Worldwide Office: Mammootty's action thriller crosses Rs. 70 crore mark globally in 9 days

Malayalam action thriller Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, is performing very well at the box office. The action thriller surpassed the Rs. 70 crore mark globally, becoming one of Mammukka's biggest hits. After wrapping its opening week at a strong Rs. 62.50 crore, the movie recorded a promising hold in the second weekend. It added roughly Rs. 8.45 crore on the second Friday and the second Saturday, bringing the 9-day cume to Rs. 70.95 crore gross worldwide.

Kalamkaval witnessed a superb run in India and abroad. Most of its earnings came from its home turf, which contributed around Rs. 29.80 crore gross, while the rest of India grossed approximately. Rs. 5.85 crore, bringing the total domestic cume to Rs. 35.65 crore. Talking about its overseas collections, the movie grossed around USD 3.9 million in 9 days, which is Rs. 35.30 crore gross.

Directed by Jithin K Jose, the Malayalam action thriller has already emerged as a big Hit at the box office. It is expected to keep on gaining traction in the coming weeks as well. The movie has already ranked among the Top 5 Mammootty films worldwide at the box office. The movie will surpass Turbo's lifetime earnings by the end of the second weekend. If it manages to maintain strong momentum, it will also surpass the final collections of the Kannur Squad.

Area-wise Box Office collections of Kalamkaval are as follows:

Particulars Gross Box Office Kerala Rs. 29.80 crore Rest of India Rs. 5.85 crore TOTAL India Rs. 35.65 crore OVERSEAS Rs. 31.30 crore WORLDWIDE Rs. 70.95 crore (est.)

Besides Mammootty, the movie also stars Vinayakan along with Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan and Shruti Ramachandran.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

