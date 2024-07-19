Kalki 2898 AD Emerges as Highest-Grossing Indian Sci-Fi Epic of 2024, Making It Amitabh Bachchan’s Debut at the 1000 Crore Club!

In a groundbreaking achievement for Indian cinema, Kalki 2898 AD has secured its place as the highest-grossing film of 2024, marking a monumental milestone in the realm of Indian sci-fi epics. Directed by visionary filmmaker Nag Ashwin, this cinematic masterpiece has not only captured the imagination of audiences but has also set a new standard for storytelling and visual spectacle in the genre.

Setting New Records in Indian Sci-Fi

From the start, Kalki 2898 AD set out to revolutionize Indian sci-fi with a mind-blowing story and cutting-edge effects. This unique blend of futuristic fiction and classic mythology struck a chord with audiences, propelling Kalki 2898 AD to phenomenal success.

Dominating the box office week after week, Kalki 2898 AD smashed expectations to become not only the highest-grossing film of 2024 but also the most successful Indian sci-fi film ever. The movie's ability to draw in viewers of all ages and backgrounds highlights its universal appeal and the growing popularity of genre-bending stories in Indian cinema. It even achieved a historic feat by becoming the second-fastest Indian film to reach a staggering 1000 crore in a mere 15 days!

Amitabh Bachchan's Triumph: Crossing the 1000 Crore Mark

In a parallel feat of cinematic achievement, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who etched his name in books as Kalki 2898 AD, became his first Indian project to cross the monumental 1000 crore mark at the global box office. This unprecedented milestone underscores Mr. Bachchan's enduring appeal and box office prowess even after decades in the industry.

In a recent video posted by Vyjayanthi Movies, Mr. Bachchan himself mentioned how this is a great deal for him: “For Prabhas, this may be something of a routine because a lot of his films cross this ₹1000 crore figure. But for me, I am truly indebted and very grateful to have been made a part of this huge concept called Kalki.”

In conclusion, Kalki 2898 AD isn't just a box-office smash or a sci-fi milestone for India. It's a game-changer for global cinema. This movie has left a lasting impression and shown the world the incredible potential of Indian filmmaking. Kalki's success is a testament to the creativity and innovation happening in Indian cinema, pushing the boundaries of storytelling and entertaining audiences worldwide.