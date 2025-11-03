Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Crashed in South after Digital Release, Nears 800cr Worldwide

Kantara Chapter 1 grossed Rs. 9.25 crore approx in its fifth weekend at the Indian box office. The film had a sort of crash in South India after digital release, with a drop from the previous weekend being around 70 per cent. That is despite a big holiday on Saturday in Karnataka. Without this holiday, the drop would have been closer to 75 per cent. The hold was better in Hindi at around 60 per cent, but even this was a bit higher than normal.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara Chapter 1 are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 384.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 169.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 85.75 cr. Week Four Rs. 40.50 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 3.75 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 3.50 cr. Total Rs. 689.00 cr.

The total gross in India has reached Rs. 689 crore. The film is now Rs. 6 crore away from surpassing Chhaava and becoming the highest grosser of the year. Crossing Rs. 700 crore could prove to be a close call, subject to holds in the coming week. The early digital release has led to this; otherwise, the momentum film had in the fourth week, it was headed for Rs. 720 crore closing.

Kantara is already the highest-grossing Indian film of the year worldwide with Rs. 799 crore after the fifth weekend, ahead of Rs. 786 crore of Chhaava. It will be crossing Rs. 800 crore worldwide today.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara Chapter 1 in India is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 231.00 cr. APTS Rs. 98.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 69.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 55.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 235.25 cr. Total Rs. 689.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Baahubali The Epic Box Office: Biggest First Weekend for a Re-Release Collecting 37cr Worldwide