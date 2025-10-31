Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Earns 680cr in India after 4 Weeks, Faces Digital Roadblock

Kantara Chapter 1 grossed Rs. 40.25 crore approx in its fourth week at the Indian box office, taking its total gross to Rs. 679.50 crore approx. The hold from the third week is superb, dropping just 53 per cent from a holiday-boosted third week. There was a drop in business on weekdays, but that is natural this far out in the run and even more so coming out of the extended holiday period.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kantara Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 384.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 169.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 85.75 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 10.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 11.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 3.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 4.00 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 2.75 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 679.50 cr.

The film now stands less than Rs. 15 crore away from becoming the highest-grossing film of the year in India and about Rs. 20 crore short of the Rs. 700 crore mark. Normally, from where the film stands today, one would expect it to cruise past these and close around Rs. 710-720 crore.

However, the film hit a roadblock today in the form of early digital release, which could taper off its business. It's not the free streaming but on rental, the distinction hardly matters, because it is going to feed the piracy all the same. It needs to be seen how that affects the business. Crossing Chhaava is probably still there, though Rs. 700 crore could prove to be a close call.

That aside, it's a shame that such a premium film is DUMPED on digital, just four weeks after its release. A film is there to stay on digital for perpetuity. It doesn’t matter if it is released there today or four weeks from today or ideally six months later. Many argue about films not doing much after four weeks, but that misses the point entirely. The damage isn’t just what a film misses after digital release, but conditioning the audience to think that when the film is coming out for free in four weeks, so why not just wait it out, instead of spending money and time on it? And at that point, you are killing your own business, maybe not in the short run but definitely in the long run.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara Chapter 1 in India is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 227.75 cr. APTS Rs. 98.25 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 68.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 55.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 230.25 cr. Total Rs. 679.50 cr.

