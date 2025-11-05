Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office 5th Tuesday: Rishab Shetty starrer collects Rs 70 lakh, eyes Rs 210 crore finish

Kantara: Chapter 1 is looking to collect Rs. 70 lakh on its 5th Tuesday, witnessing a good spike over 5th Monday. The running total of Kantara: Chapter 1 reached Rs. 204 crore net at the Hindi box office. It collected Rs. 102 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs. 52 crore in the second week, Rs. 27.25 crore in the third week and Rs. 16.80 crore in the fourth week.

The mythological epic saga, starring Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth, is now running in its final phase. It will keep on attracting the audience for a couple of weeks and will wrap its theatrical run around Rs. 210 crore net at the Hindi box office. The movie emerged as a superhit venture in Hindi and as the second-ever Kannada-origin film to hit the double-century mark.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is currently the third-highest-grossing movie of 2025 in the Hindi belt, after Chhaava and Saiyaara. It is expected to remain in cinemas until De De Pyaar De 2 arrives.

The Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week One (8 days) Rs. 102.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 52.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 27.25 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 4.00 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 1.50 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.90 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 1.15 cr. 5th Friday Rs. 1.00 cr. 5th Saturday Rs. 1.80 cr. 5th Sunday Rs. 1.90 cr. 5th Monday Rs. 0.55 cr. 5th Tuesday Rs. 0.70 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 204 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thamma Box Office 3rd Tuesday: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer nets Rs 1.35 crore, makes Rs 116 crore in 15 days