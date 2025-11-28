Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Second Biggest Sandalwood Film of All Time with 800 Crore Plus

Kantara: Chapter 1 has almost exhausted its box office run. The film collected Rs. 50 lakhs approx in its eighth week, taking its total to Rs. 701 crore approx. The film has grossed another Rs. 112.50 crore (USD 12.63 million) overseas, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 813.50 crore approx.

The Rishab Shetty starrer is the highest grossing Indian film of the year in both domestic and worldwide. It is the second biggest Sandalwood film of all time behind KGF Chapter 1. Overall, it ranks as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time in India and the thirteenth worldwide.

In its home state, Karnataka, the film is highest grossing film of all time by a considerable margin, beating the original Kantara by over 30 per cent. The next best performers for the film are Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in the former, the film collected more than six times what the original Kantara did. The Hindi dubbed version of the film also did well, netting Rs. 208 crore. The film had an underwhelming start in Hindi relative to the expectations that were there in the trade but ultimately it legged out well and put up a solid final number.

The Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 are as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 235.00 cr. APTS Rs. 98.50 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 69.50 cr. Kerala Rs. 55.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 242.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 701.25 cr. Middle East USD 4,150,000 United States USD 4,300,000 Canada USD 300,000 Australia - New Zealand USD 1,300,000 Malaysia USD 425,000 Singapore USD 225,000 Rest of Asia USD 175,000 United Kingdom USD 1,000,000 Germany USD 200,000 Rest of Europe USD 400,000 Rest of World USD 150,000 OVERSEAS USD 12,625,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 813.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Becomes First Ever Gujarati Film to Gross 100 Crore Worldwide