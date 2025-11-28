EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections: Second Biggest Sandalwood Film of All Time with 800 Crore Plus

The Rishab Shetty starrer is the highest grossing Indian film of the year in both domestic and worldwide. Overall, it ranks as the 7th highest-grossing film of all time in India and 13th Worldwide.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Nov 28, 2025  |  11:06 AM IST |  290K
Kantara,
Rishab Shetty in Kantara Chapter 1 (image courtesy of Hombale Films)

Kantara: Chapter 1 has almost exhausted its box office run. The film collected Rs. 50 lakhs approx in its eighth week, taking its total to Rs. 701 crore approx. The film has grossed another Rs. 112.50 crore (USD 12.63 million) overseas, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 813.50 crore approx.

The Rishab Shetty starrer is the highest grossing Indian film of the year in both domestic and worldwide. It is the second biggest Sandalwood film of all time behind KGF Chapter 1. Overall, it ranks as the seventh highest-grossing film of all time in India and the thirteenth worldwide. 

In its home state, Karnataka, the film is highest grossing film of all time by a considerable margin, beating the original Kantara by over 30 per cent. The next best performers for the film are Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in the former, the film collected more than six times what the original Kantara did. The Hindi dubbed version of the film also did well, netting Rs. 208 crore. The film had an underwhelming start in Hindi relative to the expectations that were there in the trade but ultimately it legged out well and put up a solid final number. 

The Worldwide Closing Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 are as follows:

Area Gross
Karnataka Rs. 235.00 cr.
APTS Rs. 98.50 cr.
Tamil Nadu Rs. 69.50 cr.
Kerala Rs. 55.50 cr.
Rest of India Rs. 242.75 cr.
   
INDIA Rs. 701.25 cr.
   
Middle East USD 4,150,000
United States USD 4,300,000
Canada USD 300,000
Australia - New Zealand USD 1,300,000
Malaysia USD 425,000
Singapore USD 225,000
Rest of Asia USD 175,000
United Kingdom USD 1,000,000
Germany USD 200,000
Rest of Europe USD 400,000
Rest of World USD 150,000
   
OVERSEAS USD 12,625,000
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 813.50 cr.

