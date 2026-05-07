Kara Box Office: Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju starrer drops by 15 percent on Wednesday, collects Rs 33.50 crore in 7 days

Kara, starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, added Rs. 1.85 crore to the tally on its Day 7 (Wednesday). The movie registered a drop of 15 per cent from Tuesday, which was already low.

Allied to its first extended weekend of Rs. 27.50 crore, the running cume of Kara reached Rs. 33.50 crore gross at the Indian box office. It will close its opening week around Rs. 35 crore gross. That will be an underwhelming opening week for a Dhanush starrer.

Day-wise box office collections of Kara in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.25 crore 2 Rs. 8.00 crore 3 Rs. 6.25 crore 4 Rs. 6.00 crore 5 Rs. 2.00 crore 6 Rs. 2.15 crore 7 Rs. 1.85 crore Total Rs. 33.50 crore

Directed by Vignesh Raja, the movie collected Rs. 22.50 crore from Tamil Nadu in its first 7 days of run. It further added Rs. 7.25 crore to the tally from the Telugu states, Rs. 3 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 75 lakh.

It is looking to wind up its entire theatrical run around Rs. 40 crore gross at the Indian box office. That said, Kara is heading to bag a flop verdict.

Area Box Office Tamil Nadu Rs. 22.50 crore Karnataka Rs. 3.00 crore APTS Rs. 7.25 crore Rest of India Rs. 0.75 crore India Rs. 33.50 crore

For the unversed, the film follows the story of a man named Karasamy, a reformed thief, set against the backdrop of the Gulf War between the USA and Iraq. Due to the tense circumstances, he is forced to return to crime to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfil his father’s final wish.

Alongside Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film features KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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