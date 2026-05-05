Kara India Box Office Collections: Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju starrer CRASHES on 1st Monday, grosses Rs 29.50 crore in 5 days

Tamil film Kara crashed on its 1st Monday, witnessing a huge drop of nearly 65 per cent from Sunday. After recording an extended opening weekend of Rs. 27.50 crore, the Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju starrer added Rs. 2 crore to the tally on its Day 5 (Monday). The five-day cume of Kara now stands at Rs. 29.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

It witnessed an ordinary trend throughout the weekend, followed by a big dip on Monday, which sealed its box office fate already. Based on the current trends, the movie is looking to close its entire theatrical run around Rs. 33 crore to Rs. 34 crore gross at the Indian box office.

If the movie didn't show any spike in the second weekend, it might close its entire theatrical run under the Rs. 40 crore gross in India, which will be a disappointing total for a film like this.

Day-wise box office collections of Kara in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.25 crore 2 Rs. 8.00 crore 3 Rs. 6.25 crore 4 Rs. 6.00 crore 5 Rs. 2.00 crore Total Rs. 29.50 crore

For the unversed, the film follows the story of a man named Karasamy, a reformed thief, set against the backdrop of the Gulf War between the USA and Iraq. Due to the tense circumstances, he is forced to return to crime to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfil his father’s final wish.

Alongside Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film features KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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