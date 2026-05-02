Kara India Box Office: Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju starrer records nominal jump on Day 2, grosses Rs 15 crore in two days

Tamil film Kara, starring Dhanush in the lead role, recorded a nominal jump on its second day. After taking an opening of Rs. 7.20 crore, the movie added Rs. 8 crore to the tally on its Day 2. The running cume of Kara reached Rs. 15.20 crore gross at the Indian box office. It registered around a 10 per cent spike on Day 2; however, that's not enough. The movie needs to show a big jump on Day 3 and then record a promising hold on the weekdays in order to reach a respectable total.

Kara met with mixed-bag reactions from the audience, which is why the movie is struggling at the box office. Had the Dhanush starrer met with superlative word-of-mouth, it would have performed much better.

Day-wise box office collections of Kara in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.20 crore 2 Rs. 8.00 crore Total Rs. 15.20 crore

Directed by Vignesh Raja, the Tamil heist action thriller grossed around Rs. 10.25 crore in Tamil Nadu alone. It fetched around Rs. 3.15 crore from the Telugu states. Rs. 1.40 crore from Karnataka, while the rest of the Indian markets contributed around Rs. 40 lakh to the tally.

The Territorial Breakdown for Opening Day Box Office for Kara in India is as follows:

Territory Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 10.25 cr. APTS Rs. 3.15 cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.40 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.40 cr. INDIA Rs. 15.20 cr.

For the unversed, the film follows the story of a man named Karasamy, a reformed thief, set against the backdrop of the Gulf War between the USA and Iraq. Due to the tense circumstances, he is forced to return to crime to reclaim his mortgaged ancestral land and fulfil his father’s final wish.

Alongside Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, the film features KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in key roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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