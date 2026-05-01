Kara Opening Day India Box Office: Dhanush starrer opens on low note, collects Rs 7 crore on Day 1

Tamil film Kara, starring Dhanush in the lead, had an ordinary opening at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 7.25 crore approx on Thursday opening day. This marks the lowest start for a Dhanush starrer since Enai Noki Paayum Thota in 2019, which was a long time ago. Among recent films, the opening is lower than films like Naane Varuvean, which opened to Rs. 8 crore in 2022, almost all of which was from the Tamil version, while here the film also had a Telugu version.

The opening day in Tamil Nadu was sub Rs. 5 crore, which is just way too less for a star film, even more so when the second day is a holiday, and that generally helps the first day, with a boost to evening shows. When the home state itself is low, there is little to expect from elsewhere.

The initial reception seems to be on a mixed note, so it's going to be an uphill climb for the film. Despite today being a holiday, the advances aren’t any higher than on opening day, which isn’t good. Kara can hope to have better walkups and then sustain over the weekend, although from this low start, it would need more than that.

The Territorial Breakdown for Opening Day Box Office for Kara in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 4.75 cr. APTS Rs. 1.65 cr. Karnataka Rs. 0.60 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.20 cr. INDIA Rs. 7.20 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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