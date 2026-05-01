KD The Devil Opening Day Box Office: Dhruva Sarja and Sanjay Dutt starrer Kannada film grosses Rs 4 crore on Day 1

The latest Kannada film, KD: The Devil, recorded an underwhelming start at the box office. The movie, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, Jissu Sengupta, and others, opened with Rs. 4 crore at the Karnataka box office. That's a low opening considering the budget and scale of the film.

KD: The Devil met with a majorly poor reception among the audience, which should be concerning for the makers. Had the movie recorded a positive word-of-mouth, it would have seen a much better start. The action drama, directed by Prem, needs to show strong growth over the weekend and then a good hold on the weekdays, in order to reach a respectable total.

So far, the movie is heading towards a disappointing end, but let's wait for Monday hold, for any conclusion. Dhruva Sarja was previously seen in Martin, which met with disastrous box office result at the box office.

Apart from the leading cast, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeepa also made a guest appearance in the film, which is said to be the biggest highlight of the film. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs over the weekend.

Box Office Collections of KD: The Devil in Karnataka are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4 crore Total Rs. 4 crore gross

About KD: The Devil

Set in the 1970s, KD: The Devil follows Kaali, a petty criminal who becomes entangled with dangerous underworld figures. The film explores his rapid rise to power and the escalating conflicts that threaten his life.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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