A couple of weeks ago, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Phars Film bagged the overseas distribution rights to Shah Rukh Khan's King at a record price. We also revealed that they will follow their usual distribution strategy by selling individual territories to sub-distributors while directly handling the Middle East, where the company is based. And now, Phars Film has finally announced its partners and sub-distributors for each territory.

The distribution company partnered with Home Screen Entertainment to distribute the much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan movie in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Singapore. Prathyangira Cinemas bagged the distribution rights for the USA and Canada.

Malik Streams Corporation will distribute it in Malaysia; RFT Films bagged the distribution rights for the United Kingdom and Europe. Multivision for Thailand and Indonesia; SASPlaza for Srilanka; Waystone for the Philippines and Cambodia; OSR for Myanmar; Montada Pvt for Mauritius and Seychelles; Cinetopia for Latin America; Avalon for South Africa; Funmedia for Africa and Shribalaji for the Caribbean Islands.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan sold the overseas distribution rights of King for a whopping price of Rs. 175 crore, that too on an MG basis. That's a historic deal, as no Indian film has ever locked a deal of even Rs. 100 crore on MG. The confidence of Phars Film in King is huge.

All eyes are now on how many screens the distributor can lock for the SRK film. It won't be an easy task, as King will also have to battle Hollywood tentpoles like Avengers: Doomsday, Dune Part 3, Jumanji 3, and others for showcasing during the lucrative Christmas-New Year window.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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