Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Collection: Kapil Sharma’s film remains low, nets Rs 11 crore in 6 days

Kapil Sharma-starrer comedy film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is inching closer to completing its first week since release, entering Day 6. The sequel remained low on Wednesday, adding an estimated Rs 75 lakh net at the box office. With the Day 6 collections included, the movie is estimated to have barely touched the Rs 11 crore mark.

The film had a low opening on Friday and then didn’t really push over the weekend with a bad Saturday jump. Sunday did saw a jump, but that didn’t take it anywhere, and business was back to low levels on Monday and has stayed that way. The film is not expected to sustain much of a run after the first week at this level of collection and will be out of most cinemas after tomorrow with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The film did seem to have some merits from the trailer, but its theatrical appeal was limited, and then Dhurandhar catching momentum made it further difficult for it. The film essentially got lost and will just be a case of something that came and went unnoticed.

Box office collection of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.00 crore 2 Rs 2.50 crore 3 Rs 3.50 crore 4 Rs 1.00 crore 5 Rs 1.25 crore 6 Rs 75 lakh (est.) Total Rs 11 crore

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a comedy film starring Kapil Sharma in the lead role. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the movie follows the story of a man who tries to marry the woman he loves, but circumstances lead him to marry someone else, eventually resulting in him being married to three women from different religions.

Apart from Sharma, the film also features Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury, Hira Warina, Manjot Singh, and several others in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

