Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Day 5: Kapil Sharma's comedy entertainer records 25 percent spike on discounted Tuesday, crosses Rs 10 crore mark

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is estimated to collect Rs. 1.25 crore on its first Tuesday, when ticket prices were slashed to affordable rates. The spike on Monday is about 25 percent. In an ideal case, the movie should have at least matched its opening day, if not more. The running cume of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has reached Rs. 10.25 crore net.

Marking the return of Kapil Sharma to the big screen, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has seen a disappointing run so far. The movie not only opened on a low note but also didn't post any significant growth, which could have changed its fate at the box office. As of now, the movie is heading towards an unfavourable outcome.

One of the major reasons why Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 couldn't do much at the box office is Dhurandhar's sensational run. Moreover, the comedy entertainer didn't receive a positive reception from the audience. Had the movie met with better word-of-mouth, things would have been a bit different.

Interestingly, the original part had an opening of Rs. 7.65 crore in 2015, which itself is higher than the opening weekend of the sequel, even when taken as raw and unadjusted to inflation. The first instalment had a glorious run, when the movie collected Rs. 24 crore in its first weekend and eventually bagged a HIT verdict, taking the final cume to Rs. 42 crore.

Box office collection of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.00 crore 2 Rs 2.50 crore 3 Rs 3.50 crore 4 Rs 1.00 crore 5 Rs. 1.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 10.25 crore

For the unversed, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is helmed by Anukalp Goswami. Other than Kapil Sharma, the comedy entertainer also stars Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury, Hira Warina, Manjot Singh, Asrani, and Sushant Singh.

The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

