Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office: Kapil Sharma’s comedy hits Rs 4.00 crore in two days; Aims for Sunday jump

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma in the lead role, was released in theatres on December 12, 2025. Within two days of its release, the film has collected an estimated Rs 4 crore net, with the makers expecting a jump on Sunday.

Serving as a sequel to the 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, the movie opened on Friday with Rs 1.75 crore net. On Saturday, the film is estimated to have collected Rs 2.25 crore net.

However, due to a lack of awareness surrounding the film, despite the success of the first instalment, the movie does not indicate significant growth in the coming days. Under these conditions, a higher jump on Sunday seems unlikely.

Additionally, owing to the tremendous run of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, the comedy film is facing stiff competition from the spy action thriller, which has affected its performance.

While reports suggest a decent run so far, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is likely to register a lower-than-anticipated overall run at the box office. Apart from the Dhurandhar wave, theatres will soon witness the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is expected to make the film’s run even more challenging.

The underwhelming performance of the Kapil Sharma starrer is mainly attributed to a lack of promotions, leading to genuinely low audience interest. Moreover, the film’s reception has been mixed, further contributing to its modest box-office numbers.

Box office collection of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.75 crore 2 Rs 2.25 crore Total Rs 4.00 crore

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a comedy film starring Kapil Sharma in the lead role. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the movie follows the story of a man who tries to marry the woman he loves, but circumstances lead him to marry someone else, eventually ending up married to three women from different religions.

Apart from the TV personality, the flick also features Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury, Hira Warina, Manjot Singh, and several others in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar Box Office Early Trends: Ranveer Singh starrer flirting with 50 crore on 2nd Saturday