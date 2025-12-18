Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Box Office Opening Week: Kapil Sharma's comedy entertainer nets Rs 11.75 crore in 7 days

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is looking to collect Rs. 75 lakh on its Day 7. The total cume of the Kapil Sharma film reached Rs. 11.75 crore net at the Indian box office. The comedy entertainer has remained dull so far. One of the major reasons behind its disappointing box office performance has to be Dhurandhar's sensational run. Moreover, the movie met with mixed reactions, which almost sealed its fate on the day of release.

The original film, released in 2015, had a superb opening of Rs. 7.65 crore, followed by a promising trend. It made Rs. 36.80 crore in week 1, and eventually ended its box office run at Rs. 42 crore net, bagging a HIT verdict. The sequel, however, tells a different story. The latest release not only lacked a fresh take on the subject but also failed to build anticipation. The project is being kept afloat, all because of Kapil Sharma’s face value.

Had the movie met with better word-of-mouth, things would have been a bit different. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will now face Avatar: Fire and Ash from tomorrow on, which will further slow down its run. It is now looking to wrap its entire theatrical run under the Rs. 15 crore net mark in India.

Box office collection of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.00 crore 2 Rs 2.50 crore 3 Rs 3.50 crore 4 Rs 1.00 crore 5 Rs 1.25 crore 6 Rs 75 lakh (est.) 7 Rs 75 lakh (est.) Total Rs 11.75 crore

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is a comedy film starring Kapil Sharma in the lead role. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the movie follows the story of a man who tries to marry the woman he loves, but circumstances lead him to marry someone else, eventually resulting in him being married to three women from different religions.

Apart from Sharma, the film also features Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury, Hira Warina, Manjot Singh, and several others in pivotal roles.

