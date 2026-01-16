Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Lifetime Box Office Collections: Kapil Sharma's comedy drama end as a DISASTER, collects Rs 15 crore in full run

Kapil Sharma's latest release, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, turned out to be a disaster at the box office, grossing just Rs. 15 crore in its entire run. The movie not only opened on a poor note but also recorded a disappointing trend, which is why it sealed its fate in its initial days only.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 collected Rs. 11.50 crore net in its opening week. It further witnessed a sharp decline of 90 per cent in the second week, when it collected just Rs. 1.35 crore net. Since the movie was struggling to find an audience, it lost all the screens in the third week, with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Had the movie posted an encouraging trend, there would have been some hope in the long run.

Though Dhurandhar's blockbuster wave had its effect on Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2's box office run, the movie itself opened to average word-of-mouth which turned out to be a bigger reason behind its failure.

Box Office Collections of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 are as follows:

Week India Box Office 1 Rs. 11.50 crore 2 Rs. 1.35 crore Total Rs. 12.85 crore net

(Rs. 15.15 crore gross)

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the movie follows the story of a man who tries to marry the woman he loves, but circumstances lead him to marry someone else, eventually resulting in him being married to three women from different religions.

Apart from Kapil Sharma, the film also features Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury, Hira Warina, Manjot Singh, and several others in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Tere Ishk Mein Lifetime Worldwide Box Office Collections: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon's HIT film wraps theatrical run at Rs 155 crore