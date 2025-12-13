Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Opening Day Box Office: Kapil Sharma's comedy drama debuts with underwhelming Rs 1.75 crore

Marking the return of Kapil Sharma on the big screen, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, has finally hit the cinemas today. However, the movie couldn't do much on its opening day. As Pinkvilla predicted, the comedy drama debuted with an opening of just Rs. 1.75 crore net, as per estimates. Serving as the sequel to the 2015 successful comedy film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, suffered majorly due to the lack of awareness among the audience and the sensational run of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Moreover, the promotional assets, be it trailer or songs, couldn't ignite much interest among the audience.

However, there are some chances that the movie might see some growth over the weekend and then record a decent run at the box office, to take its final cume to a reasonable mark. Based on the present trends, it should wrap its first weekend around Rs. 4.75 crore to Rs. 6 crore net. The lifetime target for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will depend on how it holds on weekdays.

The Kapil Sharma film will not only face the wrath of Dhurandhar but also Avatar: Fire And Ash, ready to blaze the screens from coming Friday. The movie received a mixed-bag audience reception, which is another concern for the makers. Had the movie opened to a superlative word-of-mouth, there would have been some potential in the long run.

Box office collection of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1.75 crore Total Rs. 1.75 crore net

For the unversed, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is helmed by Anukalp Goswami. Other than Kapil Sharma, the comedy entertainer also stars Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury, Hira Warina, Manjot Singh, Asrani, and Sushant Singh.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

