Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Opening Weekend Box Office: Kapil Sharma's film suffers against Dhurandhar wave, nets Rs 7.75 crore in 3 days

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is looking to collect Rs. 3 crore on its first Sunday, witnessing a nominal jump of 10 percent, as per estimates. The movie had a low opening of Rs. 2 crore, followed by Rs. 2.75 crore on Day 2. The comedy entertainer wrapped its opening weekend on an underwhelming note, earning Rs. 7.75 crore in 3 days.

The movie faced the wrath of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar at the box office. For the record, Dhurandhar is wreaking havoc at the box office and is looking to record a banger second weekend. Had the Kapil Sharma movie been released on a better date, things could have been a bit different.

Moreover, the movie received mixed word-of-mouth, which instantly limited its box office potential. Interestingly, the original part had an opening of Rs. 7.65 crore in 2015, which itself is higher than the opening weekend of the sequel, even when taken as raw and unadjusted to inflation. The first installment had a glorious run, when the movie collected Rs. 24 crore in its first weekend and eventually bagged a HIT verdict, taking the final cume to Rs. 42 crore.

However, things have changed drastically. What was working earlier isn't finding many takers now. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will have to show strong trends ahead, though at low levels, in order to reach a reasonable figure. Otherwise, fate has already been sealed.



Box office collection of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 2.00 crore 2 Rs 2.75 crore 3 Rs 3.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 7.75 crore

For the unversed, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is helmed by Anukalp Goswami. Other than Kapil Sharma, the comedy entertainer also stars Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, Tridha Choudhury, Hira Warina, Manjot Singh, Asrani, and Sushant Singh.

