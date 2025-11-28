Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Becomes First Ever Gujarati Film to Gross 100 Crore Worldwide

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate collected Rs. 17.50 crore approx in its seventh week in India, taking its total gross to Rs. 95.25 crore approx. Added to that Rs. 5.50 crore approx from overseas markets, the film has crossed Rs. 100 crore gross worldwide, becoming the first ever Gujarati film to do so.

In India, the drop from the sixth week was just 38 per cent, although the last two days of the week saw a larger dip at around 50 per cent from the last week. Since the film was operating on elevated levels, the drop was going to come at some point. Even now, when the drop has come, it is what one would classify as a normal drop. Regardless, the seventh week numbers are the second-highest ever in India, just behind Kantara and beating the bigger blockbusters like Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

The film is on track to surpass the Rs. 100 crore milestone in India in its eighth weekend, with ETA being most likely on Sunday. Based on its trajectory, it seemed like it could go on to collect over or around Rs. 125 crore, but the drop on Wednesday and Thursday means that might be tough now, unless, of course, the film makes up for them over the weekend. A Hindi dubbed version of the film is also being planned, which might end up breaking out as well.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.80 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 32.50 cr. Week Six Rs. 28.25 cr. 7th Friday Rs. 2.00 cr. 7th Saturday Rs. 3.75 cr. 7th Sunday Rs. 5.25 cr. 7th Monday Rs. 1.75 cr. 7th Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr. 7th Wednesday Rs. 1.50 cr. 7th Thursday Rs. 1.25 cr. Total Rs. 95.25 cr.

