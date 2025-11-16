Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Becomes Highest Grossing Gujarati Film Of All Time in India

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate collected Rs. 5 crore approx on its 6th Saturday. This takes its running total to Rs. 57 crore at the Indian box office. The 6th weekend for the film is headed for Rs. 14-15 crore, which will be one of the biggest ever.

Laalo is now the biggest Gujarati film of all time, surpassing the previous record holder, Chaal Jeevi Laiye. The exact box office grosses for Chaal Jeevi Laiye are unavailable, but it is believed to have grossed around Rs. 50-55 crore. Laalo might have taken the top position on Friday itself, but there was a lack of certainty, though now it is pretty much settled.

Gujarat is a big box office market, with the top film grossing over Rs. 130 crore in the state. The box office there is dominated by Hindi films, with local Gujarati films generally taking a back seat. There was a huge Gujarati blockbuster, Desh Re Joya Dada Pradesh Joya, in 1998, which grossed around Rs. 15 crore, a figure that very few Gujarati films have collected even today. Adjusted for inflation, the number will be over Rs. 150 crore today.

Leave a single film coming close to that, the annual take of the Gujarati film industry normally stays well under that, until this year, when the industry crossed Rs. 100 crore in a single year for the first time. Now, Laalo seems to have a shot at hitting the three-digit number, which will be a landmark success for the industry.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.80 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.50 cr. Week Five Rs. 31.75 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. 6th Saturday Rs. 5.00 cr. Total Rs. 56.75 cr.

ALSO READ: De De Pyaar De 2 Day 2 Box Office Estimates: Ajay Devgn Film Has a Modest Growth Netting 11-11.5 crore on Saturday