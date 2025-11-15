Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office: Becomes Second Gujarati Film To Top 50cr Gross in India

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate has entered its sixth week on a strong footing, collecting over Rs. 3 crore on its 6th Friday yesterday. That marks practically zero drop from last week, which is an incredible staying power, especially when the previous week saw a huge growth and was operating at a very high level of collections.

Laalo crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark yesterday, becoming the 2nd Gujarati film to do so. Chaal Jeevi Laiye is said to have grossed Rs. 50 crore. With Rs. 52 crore, Laalo might already be the biggest Gujarati film ever, but since the exact box office grosses for Chaal Jeevi Laiye are unavailable, it's tough to be sure. That said, it’s a matter of just a day as Laalo will be nearing the Rs. 60 crore mark today and will certainly ascend to the top.

If the film gets normal weekend growth, it will be targeting Rs. 15 crore or so weekend, which will take its total gross by Sunday just under Rs. 65 crore. From there, hitting Rs. 80 crore, which seemed like a probable target last week, is a cakewalk. The target is now much higher. At this point, Rs. 90 crore plus seems to be certainly there with a very good shot at Rs. 100 crore.

Remember, this is the first year ever that the Gujarati film industry has grossed Rs. 100 crore in a full year, and now, one single film could go on to collect that much or more. Gujarat is a big state at the box office, with the top-grossing film grossing over Rs. 130 crore, but the home industry has traditionally remained in the backseat, that is, until now.

The Box Office Collections of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 0.40 cr. Week Two Rs. 0.30 cr. Week Three Rs. 0.80 cr. Week Four Rs. 15.75 cr. Week Five Rs. 31.75 cr. 6th Friday Rs. 3.10 cr. Total Rs. 52.10 cr.

